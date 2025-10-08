Cégjegyzék
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény ()
Bónusz
G14
(Belépő szint)
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Vesting ütemezés

25%

ÉV 1

25%

ÉV 2

25%

ÉV 3

25%

ÉV 4

Részvény típus
RSU

A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

  • 25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Backend Szoftvermérnök pozícióra a Yandex cégnél in Belarus évi BYN 209,360 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Yandex cégnél a Backend Szoftvermérnök szerepkörre in Belarus jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció BYN 84,606.

