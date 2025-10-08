A Backend Szoftvermérnök kompenzáció in Belarus a Yandex cégnél BYN 43.4K yearként a G14 szinthez és BYN 209K yearként a G17 szinthez között mozog. A medián yeares kompenzációs in Belarus csomag összesen BYN 94K. Tekintsd meg a Yandex teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 10/8/2025
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény ()
Bónusz
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Cég
Szint megnevezése
Tapasztalat évei
Teljes kompenzáció
25%
ÉV 1
25%
ÉV 2
25%
ÉV 3
25%
ÉV 4
A Yandex cégnél a RSUs 4 éves vesting ütemezés alá tartozik:
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 1st-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 2nd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 3rd-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
25% a következő időszakban válik esedékessé: 4th-ÉV (6.25% negyedéves)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.