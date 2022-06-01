Cégjegyzék
WSO2
WSO2 Fizetések

A WSO2 fizetése $7,914 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $203,975-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a WSO2. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $20K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
$7.9K
Megoldástervező
$204K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a WSO2 cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $203,975 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A WSO2 cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $20,028.

Egyéb források