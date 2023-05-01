Wrk Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Wrk fizetése $69,589 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $109,065-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Wrk. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$69.6K
Terméktervező
$101K
Értékesítés
$88.1K

Szoftvermérnök
$73.3K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Wrk cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $109,065 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Wrk cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $88,150.

