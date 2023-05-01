Wpromote Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
Wpromote
A Wpromote fizetése $73,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $112,933-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Wpromote. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $73K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $110K
Adattudós
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Wpromote cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $112,933 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Wpromote cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $110,000.

