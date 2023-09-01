Cégjegyzék
Woundtech
Woundtech Fizetések

A Woundtech fizetése $5,213 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $203,975-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Woundtech. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Üzletfejlesztés
$204K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$5.2K
Programvezető
$189K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Woundtech cégnél: Üzletfejlesztés at the Common Range Average level évi $203,975 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Woundtech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $189,050.

