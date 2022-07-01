Cégjegyzék
Wisk Fizetések

A Wisk fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $232,155-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Wisk. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $176K
Repülőgépmérnök
$153K
Hardvermérnök
$232K

Emberi erőforrások
$133K
Gépészmérnök
$216K
Terméktervező
$101K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Wisk cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $232,155 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Wisk cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $164,130.

