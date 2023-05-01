Cégjegyzék
Western Midstream Partners
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Western Midstream Partners céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Weboldal
    2007
    Alapítás éve
    1,127
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

