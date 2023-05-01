Cégjegyzék
Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Fizetések

A Walker & Dunlop fizetése $70,350 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $310,440-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Walker & Dunlop. Utoljára frissítve: 11/23/2025

Adattudományi vezető
$310K
Pénzügyi elemző
$219K
Szoftvermérnök
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$173K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Walker & Dunlop cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $310,440 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Walker & Dunlop cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $196,180.

