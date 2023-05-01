Cégjegyzék
Walker & Dunlop
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Walker & Dunlop céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Walker & Dunlop is a US-based company that offers a range of real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of commercial and multifamily properties. The company provides loans for various types of properties, including affordable housing, senior housing, and student housing, and also acts as a debt broker and offers property sales brokerage services. Additionally, it provides appraisal and valuation services, investment banking and advisory services, and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

    walkerdunlop.com
    Weboldal
    1937
    Alapítás éve
    1,451
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Walker & Dunlop cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források