Wadhwani AI
Wadhwani AI Fizetések

A Wadhwani AI fizetése $13,918 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kockázati tőkés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $153,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Wadhwani AI. Utoljára frissítve: 11/13/2025

Adattudós
Median $33.4K
Szoftvermérnök
$153K
Kockázati tőkés
$13.9K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Wadhwani AI cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $153,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Wadhwani AI cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $33,372.

