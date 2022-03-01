Cégjegyzék
VVDN Technologies
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

VVDN Technologies Fizetések

A VVDN Technologies fizetése $1,172 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $122,400-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a VVDN Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $100K
Hardvermérnök
$1.2K
Terméktervező
$4.6K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Termékmenedzser
$122K
Megoldástervező
$39.7K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a VVDN Technologies cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $122,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A VVDN Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $39,689.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a VVDN Technologies cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források