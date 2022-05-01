Cégjegyzék
VTEX
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

VTEX Fizetések

A VTEX fizetése $30,845 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $215,070-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a VTEX. Utoljára frissítve: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$84.1K
Marketing
$80.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Terméktervező
$51.6K
Termékmenedzser
$60K
Értékesítés
$215K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$212K
Megoldástervező
$66.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a VTEX cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $215,070 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A VTEX cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $66,455.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a VTEX cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • HackerRank
  • Joveo
  • Click Travel
  • Rocket Lawyer
  • SmartRecruiters
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források