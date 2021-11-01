Cégjegyzék
VTB Fizetések

A VTB fizetése $23,780 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $165,340-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a VTB. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $41.3K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

DevOps Mérnök

Adattudós
Median $32.8K
Megoldástervező
Median $83.8K

Terméktervező
Median $44.9K
Projektmenedzser
Median $40.3K
Üzleti elemző
Median $41.1K
Termékmenedzser
Median $54K
Adatelemző
$23.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
$44.9K
Emberi erőforrások
$89.8K
Informatikus (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$52.7K
Értékesítés
$34.1K
Műszaki programvezető
$128K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$117K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a VTB cégnél: Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level évi $165,340 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A VTB cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $44,919.

Egyéb források