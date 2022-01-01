Cégjegyzék
Volvo Car
Volvo Car Fizetések

A Volvo Car fizetése $4,814 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Műszaki író pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Üzleti műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Volvo Car. Utoljára frissítve: 10/17/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $66.3K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $71.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $96.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Adattudós
Median $64K
Könyvelő
$24.1K
Üzleti műveletek
$201K
Üzleti elemző
$82.6K
Adatelemző
$58.7K
Hardvermérnök
$22.6K
Ipari tervező
$5.9K
Marketing
$52.6K
Gépészmérnök
$24.9K
Terméktervező
$83K
Toborzó
$90.2K
Megoldástervező
$69K
Műszaki író
$4.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Volvo Car cégnél: Üzleti műveletek at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Volvo Car cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $65,187.

