Vizient
  • Fizetések
  • Adatelemző

  • Összes Adatelemző fizetés

Vizient Adatelemző Fizetések

A medián Adatelemző kompenzációs in United States csomag a Vizient cégnél összesen $82.5K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Vizient teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Összesen évente
$82.5K
Szint
P2
Alapbér
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$7.5K
Cégnél töltött évek
2 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
8 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Vizient?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Közreműködés

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Adatelemző pozícióra a Vizient cégnél in United States évi $97,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Vizient cégnél a Adatelemző szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $82,500.

Egyéb források

