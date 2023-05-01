Visual Data Media Services Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Visual Data Media Services fizetése $32,249 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $110,550-ig egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Visual Data Media Services. Utoljára frissítve: 9/16/2025

$160K

Adatelemző
$111K
Marketing műveletek
$45.7K
Értékesítés
$79.6K

Szoftvermérnök
$32.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Visual Data Media Services cégnél: Adatelemző at the Common Range Average level évi $110,550 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Visual Data Media Services cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $62,653.

