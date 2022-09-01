Cégjegyzék
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Fizetések

A Virginia Tech fizetése $33,150 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Orvosbiológiai mérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $91,540-ig egy Anyagmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Virginia Tech. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $80K
Graduate Research Assistant
Median $34.6K
Adattudós
Median $68.6K

Hardvermérnök
Median $42K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$33.2K
Vegyészmérnök
$51K

Kutató Mérnök

Informatikus (IT)
$78K
Anyagmérnök
$91.5K
Megoldástervező
$75.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Virginia Tech cégnél: Anyagmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $91,540 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Virginia Tech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $68,640.

