Vineti Fizetések

A Vineti fizetése $36,246 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $238,800-ig egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Vineti. Utoljára frissítve: 10/9/2025

$160K

Terméktervező
$239K
Termékmenedzser
$36.2K
Szoftvermérnök
$99.5K

Műszaki programvezető
$99.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Vineti cégnél: Terméktervező at the Common Range Average level évi $238,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Vineti cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $99,500.

