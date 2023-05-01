Cégjegyzék
Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Fizetések

A Vicarious Surgical fizetése $91,017 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $147,735-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Hardvermérnök
$130K
Gépészmérnök
$91K
Termékmenedzser
$126K

Szoftvermérnök
$148K
GYIK

