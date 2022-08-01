Cégkönyvtár
Verusen
Fő betekintések
    • Rólunk

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Weboldal
    2015
    Alapítás éve
    60
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Egyéb források