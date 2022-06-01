Verbit Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Verbit fizetése $32,238 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $162,670-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Verbit. Utoljára frissítve: 10/16/2025

Termékmenedzser
$130K
Toborzó
$32.2K
Szoftvermérnök
$163K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Verbit cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $162,670 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Verbit cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $119,343.

