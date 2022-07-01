Cégjegyzék
Verano
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Verano céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Verano™ is a national, vertically-integrated operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective organic cannabis products that enhance health and wellness and by positively impacting the communities it serves. Verano develops and produces a well-rounded suite of limited edition, fashion-forward cannabis products, which offer superior medicinal therapies and inspirational product options. It designs, builds, and operates unique Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction in both medical and adult-use markets.

    https://verano.com
    Weboldal
    2014
    Alapítás éve
    430
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $50M-$100M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Verano cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források