Veranex
Veranex Fizetések

A Veranex fizetése $83,580 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,900-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Veranex. Utoljára frissítve: 10/16/2025

Hardvermérnök
$83.6K
Gépészmérnök
$115K
Szoftvermérnök
$181K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Veranex cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $180,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Veranex cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $115,260.

