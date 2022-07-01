Cégjegyzék
Verana Health
Verana Health Fizetések

A Verana Health fizetése $161,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $192,500-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Verana Health. Utoljára frissítve: 10/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $193K
Adattudós
Median $161K
Termékmenedzser
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Verana Health cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $192,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Verana Health cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $176,880.

