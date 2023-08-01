Cégkönyvtár
Vectara
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Vectara Fizetések

Vectara fizetési tartománya $120,600 teljes kompenzációban évente Értékesítés alsó végén $180,900 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Vectara. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $159K
Adattudós
$181K
Értékesítés
$121K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Vectara-nél a Adattudós at the Common Range Average level, évi $180,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Vectara-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $158,750.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Vectara-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források