Vast Space Fizetések

A Vast Space fizetése $153,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $184,116-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Vast Space. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Hardvermérnök
$184K
Toborzó
$153K
Szoftvermérnök
$167K

GYIK

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Vast Space là Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $184,116. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Vast Space là $166,600.

Egyéb források