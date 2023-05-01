Cégjegyzék
VAST Data
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a VAST Data céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Weboldal
    2016
    Alapítás éve
    751
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $250M-$500M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a VAST Data cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források