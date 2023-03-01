Cégjegyzék
Vasion
Vasion Fizetések

A Vasion fizetése $52,260 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $125,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Vasion. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $125K
Informatikus (IT)
$52.3K
Értékesítés
$89.6K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Vasion cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $125,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Vasion cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $89,550.

