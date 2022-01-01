Varonis Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Varonis fizetése $64,675 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $203,732-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Varonis. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $151K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $204K
Értékesítés
Median $110K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Informatikus (IT)
$84.6K
Marketing
$134K
Termékmenedzser
$204K
Toborzó
$66.5K
Értékesítési mérnök
$131K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$64.7K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Varonis is Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,732. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Varonis is $125,409.

Egyéb források