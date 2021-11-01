Cégjegyzék
Varicent Fizetések

A Varicent fizetése $8,654 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $141,924-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Varicent. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $86.2K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $142K
Termékmenedzser
Median $94.3K

Üzleti elemző
$73.9K
Adatelemző
$8.7K
Adattudós
$114K
Marketing
$84.4K
Terméktervező
$101K
Értékesítés
$92.4K
Technikai Ügyfélmenedzser
$92K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Varicent cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $141,924 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Varicent cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $92,181.

