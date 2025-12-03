Cégjegyzék
A medián Jogi kompenzációs in United States csomag a USPTO cégnél összesen $111K yearként. Tekintsd meg a USPTO teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/3/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
USPTO
Legal
Alexandria, VA
Összesen évente
$111K
Szint
GS-12
Alapbér
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
5 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
5 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a USPTO?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Közreműködés

Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött Jogi ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Jogi pozícióra a USPTO cégnél in United States évi $211,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A USPTO cégnél a Jogi szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a USPTO cégnél

Egyéb források

