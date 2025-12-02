Cégjegyzék
U.S. Government
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Fizetések
  • Kiberbiztonsági elemző

  • Összes Kiberbiztonsági elemző fizetés

U.S. Government Kiberbiztonsági elemző Fizetések

A medián Kiberbiztonsági elemző kompenzációs csomag a U.S. Government cégnél összesen $115K yearként. Tekintsd meg a U.S. Government teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/2/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
U.S. Government
Cybersecurity Analyst
Washington, DC
Összesen évente
$115K
Szint
Intermediate
Alapbér
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
4 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a U.S. Government?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
HozzáadásKomp hozzáadásaKompenzáció hozzáadása

Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Adatok exportálásaNyitott állások megtekintése

Közreműködés

Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött Kiberbiztonsági elemző ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióra a U.S. Government cégnél évi $150,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A U.S. Government cégnél a Kiberbiztonsági elemző szerepkörre jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $112,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a U.S. Government cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-government/salaries/security-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.