Upside Fizetések

A Upside fizetése $54,888 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $251,250-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Upside. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Termékmenedzser
Median $230K
Terméktervező
$134K
Toborzó
$153K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
Értékesítés
Median $140K
Szoftvermérnök
$54.9K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$251K
UX kutató
$146K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Upside cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $251,250 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Upside cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $146,228.

