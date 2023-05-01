Cégjegyzék
UPSIDE Foods
UPSIDE Foods Fizetések

A UPSIDE Foods fizetése $79,600 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $139,296-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a UPSIDE Foods. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$104K
Szoftvermérnök
$79.6K
Megoldástervező
$139K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a UPSIDE Foods cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $139,296 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A UPSIDE Foods cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $104,475.

