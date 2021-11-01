Cégjegyzék
Uplight
Uplight Fizetések

A Uplight fizetése $70,350 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $347,900-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Uplight. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $160K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $189K
Adatelemző
$70.4K

Adattudós
$196K
Emberi erőforrás
$101K
Termékmenedzser
$348K
Projektmenedzser
$98.8K
Értékesítés
$109K
Technikai programmenedzser
$121K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Uplight cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $347,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Uplight cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $120,600.

Egyéb források