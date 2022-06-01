Cégjegyzék
Uplers
Uplers Fizetések

A Uplers fizetése $8,572 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $108,272-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Uplers. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $32.4K
Üzleti műveletvezető
$92K
Üzletfejlesztés
$26.2K

Emberi erőforrás
$12K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$108K
Terméktervező
$31.4K
Projektmenedzser
$8.6K
Értékesítés
$26.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Uplers cégnél: Vezetési tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level évi $108,272 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Uplers cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $28,886.

Egyéb források