Upland Software Fizetések

A Upland Software fizetése $7,948 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrás in India pozícióhoz az alsó végén $124,574-ig egy Marketing in Canada pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Upland Software. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Emberi erőforrás
$7.9K
Informatikus (IT)
$66.3K
Marketing
$125K

Termékmenedzser
$62.7K
Szoftvermérnök
$34.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Upland Software cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $124,574 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Upland Software cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $62,712.

