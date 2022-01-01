Cégjegyzék
UpKeep
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

UpKeep Fizetések

A UpKeep fizetése $66,665 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $145,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a UpKeep. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Termékmenedzser
Median $145K
Értékesítés
$119K
Szoftvermérnök
$66.7K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a UpKeep cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $145,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A UpKeep cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $119,400.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a UpKeep cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Ridecell
  • Omnivore
  • Splash
  • SecurityScorecard
  • Ironclad
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források