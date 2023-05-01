Cégjegyzék
Uphold Fizetések

A Uphold fizetése $64,675 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrás pozícióhoz az alsó végén $490,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Uphold. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Adattudós
$151K
Emberi erőforrás
$64.7K
Szoftvermérnök
$109K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$490K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Uphold cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $490,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Uphold cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,090.

