upGrad Fizetések

A upGrad fizetése $11,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $53,752-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a upGrad. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Termékmenedzser
Median $21.6K
Marketing
Median $27.3K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $53.8K

Értékesítés
Median $11K
Adattudós
Median $22.6K
Üzletfejlesztés
$11.8K
Terméktervező
$14.3K
Programmenedzser
$45.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$49.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a upGrad cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $53,752 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A upGrad cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $22,635.

