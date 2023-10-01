Cégjegyzék
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan Fizetések

A University of Saskatchewan fizetése $33,392 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $350,940-ig egy Orvos pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a University of Saskatchewan. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $49.7K
Adattudós
$33.4K
Orvos
$351K

Projektmenedzser
$108K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a University of Saskatchewan cégnél: Orvos at the Common Range Average level évi $350,940 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A University of Saskatchewan cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $79,025.

Egyéb források