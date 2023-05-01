Cégjegyzék
United Talent Agency
United Talent Agency Fizetések

A United Talent Agency fizetése $50,170 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $233,825-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a United Talent Agency. Utoljára frissítve: 9/21/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $135K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$50.2K
Marketing
$99.5K

Termékmenedzser
$221K
Műszaki programvezető
$234K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a United Talent Agency cégnél: Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $233,825 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A United Talent Agency cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $135,000.

Egyéb források