United Nations
United Nations Fizetések

A United Nations fizetése $28,858 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $167,151-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a United Nations. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $167K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$106K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$33.7K

Üzleti elemző
$109K
Adattudományi vezető
$155K
Informatikus (IT)
$95.3K
Terméktervező
$33.4K
Termékmenedzser
$90.9K
Programvezető
$75.3K
Projektmenedzser
$28.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a United Nations cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $167,151 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A United Nations cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $93,094.

