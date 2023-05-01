Cégjegyzék
Unisync
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Unisync céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Unisync Corp. is a garment manufacturer and distributor in Canada and the United States. They offer offshore outsourcing, web-based ordering, distribution, and program management systems. They also provide design, development, prototyping, testing, textile research, sourcing, manufacturing, communication, and customer services. Additionally, they offer warehousing, inventory management, order processing, distribution, custom software development, data management, eCommerce programs, and proactive services. They are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    http://unisyncgroup.com
    Weboldal
    1940
    Alapítás éve
    379
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $50M-$100M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Unisync cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források