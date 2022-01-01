Cégjegyzék
Unigroup Fizetések

A Unigroup fizetése $59,706 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $91,242-ig egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Unigroup. Utoljára frissítve: 10/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $85K
Adatelemző
$59.7K
Adattudós
$80.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Emberi erőforrások
$91.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Unigroup cégnél: Emberi erőforrások at the Common Range Average level évi $91,242 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Unigroup cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $82,700.

