Uni Cards Fizetések

A Uni Cards fizetése $28,550 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $67,993-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Uni Cards. Utoljára frissítve: 9/21/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $68K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $61.5K
Adattudományi vezető
$49.1K

Terméktervező
$28.6K
GYIK

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Uni Cards er Szoftvermérnök með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $67,993. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Uni Cards er $55,268.

Egyéb források