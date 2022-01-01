Cégjegyzék
Under Armour
Under Armour Fizetések

A Under Armour fizetése $32,401 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $284,415-ig egy Divatervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Under Armour. Utoljára frissítve: 9/21/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $128K
Termékmenedzser
Median $96.8K
Adattudományi vezető
$240K

Adattudós
Median $118K
Divatervező
$284K
Emberi erőforrások
$172K
Informatikus (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$162K
Marketing műveletek
$86.2K
Gépészmérnök
$123K
Toborzó
$107K
Értékesítés
$32.4K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$163K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$190K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Under Armour cégnél: Divatervező at the Common Range Average level évi $284,415 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Under Armour cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $144,903.

