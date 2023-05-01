Cégjegyzék
Ultima Genomics
Ultima Genomics Fizetések

A Ultima Genomics fizetése $110,445 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $195,975-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Ultima Genomics. Utoljára frissítve: 9/21/2025

$160K

Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$189K
Hardvermérnök
$152K
Gépészmérnök
$110K

Szoftvermérnök
$196K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Ultima Genomics cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $195,975 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Ultima Genomics cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $170,643.

