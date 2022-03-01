Cégjegyzék
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Fizetések

A Ulta Beauty fizetése $120,146 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $172,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Ulta Beauty. Utoljára frissítve: 9/21/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $172K
Adattudós
$120K
Terméktervező
$126K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Ulta Beauty cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $172,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Ulta Beauty cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $125,625.

