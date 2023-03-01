Ula Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Ula fizetése $27,118 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $57,128-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Terméktervező
$27.1K
Termékmenedzser
$57.1K
Projektmenedzser
$35.3K

Szoftvermérnök
$49.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Ula cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $57,128 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Ula cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $42,171.

Egyéb források